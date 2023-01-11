trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

McConnell most unpopular senator in new survey

by Stephen Neukam - 01/11/23 1:56 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/11/23 1:56 PM ET

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is the least popular senator in the U.S., according to new polling, as the Kentucky Republican has faced backlash from both the right and the left over the last year.

McConnell holds a disapproval rating of 64 percent in his home state, according to the polling from Morning Consult. He had the approval of just 29 percent of Kentucky respondents.

McConnell, who has been the Senate’s top Republican since 2006, has been the target of much fury from former President Trump, who just this week took him to task for his handling of last year’s omnibus bill and called for him to face a primary challenger.

“It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want. The $1.7 TRILLION quickly approved Bill of the week before was HORRIBLE,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Zero for USA Border Security. If he waited just ten days, the now ‘United Republican Congress’ could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT.” 

McConnell was joined by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) as the only lawmakers in the chamber to have disapproval ratings above 50 percent. 

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) was the most popular senator, with a 66 percent approval rating. He was trailed by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

With a 60 percent approval rating, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) is the most popular senator expected to face a competitive reelection in 2024.

Tags John Barrasso John Thune Jon Tester McConnell Mitch McConnell republicans Senate Senator popularity Trump

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  3. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  4. McCarthy doesn’t call for Santos to resign: ‘The voters elected him to ...
  5. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  6. McCarthy has put Social Security and Medicare at risk to become Speaker
  7. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  8. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  9. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  10. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  11. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  12. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  13. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  14. 5 things to know about the system outage at the FAA
  15. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  16. Who is Valery Gerasimov, the new leader of Russia’s war in Ukraine?
  17. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  18. Nation closing in on $31.4T borrowing limit 
Load more

Video

See all Video