Grassley says hip surgery ‘very successful’

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said Wednesday that his hip surgery for a fracture was successful after his office announced he had hurt his hip on Tuesday.

“My hip surgery today to repair a fracture was very successful,” Grassley said in a tweet Wednesday. “On my way to a full recovery.”

Grassley was “otherwise in good spirits,” according to his office’s statement released Tuesday announcing that he needed to undergo surgery. The 89-year-old lawmaker is one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history and won his latest bid for reelection in last year’s midterm elections, marking his eighth term in the upper chamber.

Grassley has held his seat in the Senate seat since 1981. He is the longest-serving Republican senator and was the president pro tempore of the Senate from 2019 to 2021. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) became the first woman to be president pro tempore after the new Senate was sworn in earlier this month.

Grassley was in Iowa on Monday to swear in his grandson, Rep. Pat Grassley (R), as Speaker of the Iowa state House, according to the Des Moines Register.