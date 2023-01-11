Porter reveals she has not spoken with Feinstein about Senate run

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) revealed on Wednesday that she hasn’t had the chance to speak to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) about her newly announced campaign for Feinstein’s Senate seat.

During an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett Outfront,” host Burnett asked Porter if she had talked with Feinstein about initial plans to run for her seat in the Senate.

Porter announced on Tuesday that she’ll run for Feinstein’s seat in 2024, after previously acknowledging that she was considering a bid to challenge for the soon-to-be-open Senate seat in California.

“Reached out to Senator Feinstein through staff…and I’m hoping to get a chance to speak from her and continue to learn from her,” Porter told Burnett.

Porter, who kept her congressional seat in last November’s midterm election, referred to Feinstein as a “trailblazer,” noting how she’s proud to follow the path the longtime senator charted for women in her home state and across the country to follow in politics.

Porter also said she understands that Feinstein will make her own decision about her political future in the coming months.

“Senator Feinstein will make her own decision in her own time, and I have respect for that,” Porter told Burnett. “And I know that she has respect for others who are throwing their hat in the ring and want to be the best warrior that California can have in Washington.”

Porter’s remarks come as reports showed fellow Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) may have plans to throw her own hat into the state Senate race, as other Califonia-based lawmakers such as Rep. Adam Schiff (D) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D) have signaled plans to seek to replace the 89-year-old lawmaker.

Feinstein, the oldest member of the upper chamber, said in a statement that she’ll share her plans for 2024 at an “appropriate time,” noting that her top priority is to help state residents affected by the deadly storms that hit her home state recently.