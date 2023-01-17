McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally 

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday called on special counsels at the Department of Justice to treat former President Trump and President Biden equally as they investigate their possession of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and Biden’s Washington office and home in Delaware.

McConnell has feuded with Trump over that past two years, but McConnell nevertheless stuck up for the former Republican president, warning federal prosecutors to apply the same set of standards to both investigations.

“I think the important thing with regard to documents is that both these guys ought to be treated exactly the same way. Exactly the same way. And so I think the attorney general probably did the right thing by having two special counsels,” McConnell told Terry Meiners on Kentucky’s NewsRadio 840 WHAS.

“What’s good for one candidate for president ought to be good for another one,” the Senate GOP leader added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, the former U.S. attorney for District of Maryland, to serve as special counsel handling the investigation of classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., and at a garage at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del.

Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith in November to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations of Trump, including his possession of more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has accused the Justice Department of acting out of political motivation, calling its investigation of him “rigged” and dismissing Smith as a “political hit man.”

Republicans including Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) called on Garland last week to appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden’s possession of classified documents, arguing the failure to do so would be tantamount to setting a double standard for the former president and sitting president.

Senate Democrats have largely stayed quiet on the subject of Biden’s possession of classified documents, something the president himself said he was not aware of before they were discovered late last year and reported to the Justice Department.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) has called for his panel to receive a briefing on the documents kept at Biden’s office and residence.

Judy Kurtz contributed.