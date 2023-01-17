trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally 

by Alexander Bolton - 01/17/23 5:48 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 01/17/23 5:48 PM ET
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday called on special counsels at the Department of Justice to treat former President Trump and President Biden equally as they investigate their possession of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and Biden’s Washington office and home in Delaware.  

McConnell has feuded with Trump over that past two years, but McConnell nevertheless stuck up for the former Republican president, warning federal prosecutors to apply the same set of standards to both investigations.  

“I think the important thing with regard to documents is that both these guys ought to be treated exactly the same way. Exactly the same way. And so I think the attorney general probably did the right thing by having two special counsels,” McConnell told Terry Meiners on Kentucky’s NewsRadio 840 WHAS. 

“What’s good for one candidate for president ought to be good for another one,” the Senate GOP leader added.  

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, the former U.S. attorney for District of Maryland, to serve as special counsel handling the investigation of classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., and at a garage at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del.  

Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith in November to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations of Trump, including his possession of more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.  

Trump has accused the Justice Department of acting out of political motivation, calling its investigation of him “rigged” and dismissing Smith as a “political hit man.”  

Republicans including Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) called on Garland last week to appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden’s possession of classified documents, arguing the failure to do so would be tantamount to setting a double standard for the former president and sitting president.  

Senate Democrats have largely stayed quiet on the subject of Biden’s possession of classified documents, something the president himself said he was not aware of before they were discovered late last year and reported to the Justice Department. 

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) has called for his panel to receive a briefing on the documents kept at Biden’s office and residence. 

Judy Kurtz contributed.  

Tags Biden Biden Classified Documents Donald Trump Donald Trump Jack Smith Joe Biden Mar-a-Lago Mark Warner Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar land Oversight committee assignments after ...
  2. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  3. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  4. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
  5. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  6. George Santos gets two committee assignments
  7. DeSantis prohibits Florida state-run fund managers from considering ESG factors
  8. Trump on possible DeSantis challenge: 'We'll handle that the way I handle ...
  9. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  10. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  11. Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky start
  12. McConnell calls on Department of Justice to treat Trump and Biden equally 
  13. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  14. Here’s how California is trying to hold on to its rainwater 
  15. White House calls on McCarthy to publicize details of deals with conservatives
  16. White House struggles with messaging strategy over Biden documents 
  17. Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs
  18. ‘The View’s’ Behar says Biden should admit to hypocrisy over classified ...
Load more

Video

See all Video