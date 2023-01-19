trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Manchin seeks bipartisan cooperation on debt ceiling

by Tobias Burns - 01/19/23 10:36 AM ET
by Tobias Burns - 01/19/23 10:36 AM ET

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday he’s seeking bipartisan support on measures to raise the debt ceiling and scrutinize social safety net programs in order to avoid a default on federal debt that would have global economic repercussions.

“We have to work together. It’s bipartisan, it’s always been bipartisan as far as the debt ceiling,” Manchin said on Fox Business. “I think what we have to do is realize that we have a problem. We have a debt problem. We have $31.4 trillion of public debt right now.”

The White House said this week it’s not open to negotiations related to raising the debt ceiling, arguing it’s something Congress needs to do automatically. But conservative Republicans in Congress want cuts to social spending programs and have been using the debt ceiling as leverage.

Manchin said he spoke to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about making commitments to scrutinize Social Security and Medicare in exchange for GOP support on raising the debt ceiling.

“Let’s take the trust funds — Medicare, Social Security, Highway Trust. You can’t let those go defunct. What we’re saying is, we have a Trust Act. We would put bipartisan, bicameral committees together to look at each one of the trusts and come up with solutions of how you fix it,” he said, speaking from Davos, Switzerland, where business elites and politicians gather every year to discuss public policy. 

“I’ve talked to Kevin McCarthy briefly about that. I’m going to spend more time to find out how we can bring things together, and we should do that. That guarantees it comes to the floor for a vote,” he added.

The U.S. reached its federal borrowing cap on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to start using special accounting techniques to make sure the government can keep writing checks.

Those measures include withholding funds from a government employee retirement plan and a Postal Service retirement plan.

“The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty, including the challenges of forecasting the payments and receipts of the U.S. Government months into the future,” Yellen wrote to McCarthy in a letter dated Thursday.

“I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” she wrote.

Tags debt ceiling joe manchin Joe Manchin Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy medicare social security

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  2. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  3. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  4. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  5. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  6. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  7. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  8. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  9. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  10. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  11. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  12. Manchin seeks bipartisan cooperation on debt ceiling
  13. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  14. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  15. Republicans thrust gas stoves into the culture wars
  16. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  17. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  18. Circling Valkyries over the Kremlin
Load more

Video

See all Video