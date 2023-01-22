trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Durbin says Biden shouldn’t negotiate with Republicans on debt ceiling

by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 9:56 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/22/23 9:56 AM ET
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., joined at right by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes a question during a news conference following a closed-door policy lunch, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday said President Biden should “absolutely not” negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling as lawmakers head into a fight over whether to increase the country’s borrowing limit.

“Those who are posing for holy pictures as budget balancers… should note one important fact: almost 25 percent of all of the national debt accumulated over the history of the United States… was accumulated during the four years of Donald Trump,” Durbin told CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Dana Bash.

The U.S. reached its technical borrowing limit of around $31.4 trillion last week, but the Treasury has said it will be able to enact “extraordinary measures” to be able to pay the government’s bills until around June. Republicans have said they want concessions on spending cuts from the White House and Democrats before agreeing to any extension of the debt ceiling. The White House has said it will not negotiate on the issue.

“When (Republicans) enacted tax cuts for the wealthiest people of America during the Trump administration, they added dramatically to the national debt,” Durbin said. “Having done that, they need to face the responsibility of paying for it. That is what the debt limit is about.”

Durbin warned that the U.S. risks causing a recession if lawmakers do not find a resolution to the debt limit saga.

“We run the very risk of a recession in this economy,” Durbin said. “Millions of Americans out of work and interest rates going even higher.”

“We shouldn’t play games with the national debt,” Durbin said.

Congressional Democrats have urged for a quick passing of legislation to increase the debt limit.

When asked by host Dana Bash whether Biden should negotiate with Republicans on the debt ceiling, Durbin responded: “No, absolutely not.”

Tags Biden Dana Bash debt ceiling Debt limit Dick Durbin Dick Durbin republicans

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  2. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  3. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  4. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  5. School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old ...
  6. Sundance doc looks into Brett Kavanaugh investigation
  7. I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once ...
  8. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  9. What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
  10. Two cheers for democracy in America
  11. Tensions with evangelicals threaten Trump White House bid
  12. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  13. Health experts still learning about omicron subvariant, now dominant in ...
  14. A growing number of Americans face potentially crippling credit-card debt
  15. Who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot? We may never actually know
  16. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  17. Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt
  18. DOJ search of Biden home turned up more classified documents: lawyer
Load more

Video

See all Video