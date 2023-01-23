trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Delaware Democrat introducing DC statehood bill in Senate 

by Julia Mueller - 01/23/23 2:46 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/23/23 2:46 PM ET
Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., walks on Capitol Hill Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced he’s reintroducing a bill to grant statehood to the nation’s capital. 

“The rumors are true! I’m introducing the #DCStatehood bill in the Senate this week,” Carper wrote on Twitter

Carper has led previous efforts to get the bill through in the Senate in partnership with the District of Columbia’s nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House, Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), whose name on Twitter is Eleanor “#DCStatehood” Holmes Norton.  

Norton and advocates have long been pushing for statehood for Washington, D.C., and Norton has said the measure is “the most important bill I introduce each Congress.” 

The bill passed the House for the first time in 2020 and again in 2021 but hasn’t made it through the Senate to get to the president’s desk. Norton brought the bill forward in the lower chamber again just days after the 118th Congress convened earlier this month.  

“Congress has a moral obligation and the constitutional authority to pass this bill.  This country was founded on the principles of no taxation without representation and consent of the governed, but D.C. residents are taxed without representation and cannot consent to the laws under which they, as American citizens, must live,” Norton said when she introduced the bill.

Still, the bill may have even bleaker prospects this year. The GOP controls the House majority, and no Republican voted for the statehood bill in 2020 or 2021. In the Senate, Democrats would need at least nine Republican votes to break a filibuster.

The district is home to around 700,000 residents, a population bigger than the states of Wyoming and Vermont. Pro-statehood advocates feel the population should have a voting voice in Congress, while the proposal’s largely Republican opponents feel the D.C. statehood push is a play for more Democratic control.

Carper and Norton are set to hold a press conference on the bill Tuesday, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) also set to make remarks.

Tags DC statehood Eleanor Holmes Norton Eleanor Holmes Norton Muriel Bowser Tom Carper Tom Carper Washington D.C.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  2. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  3. DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies class
  4. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  5. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  6. Human microchip implants take center stage
  7. Juan Williams: Media is dancing to Trump’s tune with its frenzy over ...
  8. Police identify deceased 72-year-old suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting 
  9. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  10. More Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy for role in Jan. 6
  11. Franklin Graham says he won’t endorse Trump in GOP primary race
  12. US has most buildings on list of world’s ten ugliest
  13. Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
  14. Schumer calls on House GOP to unveil proposed spending cuts in debt ceiling ...
  15. Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 
  16. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  17. Man photographed in Pelosi office convicted on multiple Jan. 6 charges
  18. McConnell is a key player in approaching debt ceiling fight
Load more

Video

See all Video