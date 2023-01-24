trending:

Senate

GOP senators demand Secret Service release Biden visitor logs

by Alexander Bolton - 01/24/23 8:20 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden walks to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, January 23, 2023 after returning from Rehoboth, Del., for the weekend.

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) are calling on the Secret Service to turn over a complete list of all individuals who entered locations where President Biden held classified documents at his home and Washington office.  

“As part of our ongoing congressional investigation, we request that no later than Feb. 2, 2023, the Secret Service provide a full and complete list of all individuals who entered the locations where classified records relating to then-Vice President Biden’s tenure have been identified,” the senators wrote in a letter Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. 

Johnson, the ranking member of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, and Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, noted that the media has previously reported the Secret Service said it would turn over those records if requested by Congress.  

The senators made their request after FBI agents spent more than 12 hours searching Biden’s personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where they found additional classified documents, some of which dated back to Biden’s time in the Senate.  

“After decades in Washington, Joe Biden certainly knows how classified information should be handled, but he arrogantly doesn’t believe the rules and laws apply to him. The public deserves a full accounting of individuals that may have had access to these classified records,” Johnson said in a separate statement.  

Johnson and Grassley wrote to Richard Sauber, Biden’s special counsel, in June asking about Biden’s use of a non-government email to send government-related information to his son, Hunter Biden.   

They asked what steps President Biden took to ensure that all of his government emails and related communications were properly stored and archived.  

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the new chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, on Monday asked Cheatle for all the information the Secret Service has on individuals who visited Biden’s Delaware home in the time since he served as vice president.

