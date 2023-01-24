trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Manchin doesn’t rule out White House bid: ‘Everything’s on the table’

by Max Greenwood - 01/24/23 10:41 AM ET
by Max Greenwood - 01/24/23 10:41 AM ET
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
FILE – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference on Sept. 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. With just under a month left to submit challenges to the federal government disputing its newly released draft map displaying where internet services are available across West Virginia, state leaders say they have already found…

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is weighing his options ahead of 2024, leaving open the possibility of a presidential bid. 

Manchin told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that while he has no plans to run for West Virginia governor — a job he already held from 2005 until 2010 — “everything’s on the table” when it comes to his next political move.

“I haven’t made a decision what I’m going to do in 2024,” Manchin said. “I’ve got two years ahead of me now to do the best I can for the state and for my country.”

“The only thing I can tell you is what I will do is whatever I can, when I make my decision, what I think is the best that I can support and represent the people of West Virginia, but also be true to this country and the Constitution of this country,” he added.

Democrats are staring down a difficult Senate map in 2024, and they’re eager for Manchin to commit to a reelection bid. West Virginia is among the most conservative states in the country, and Republicans are eyeing Manchin’s seat as a top pickup opportunity.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) has already launched a challenge to Manchin, and other high-profile West Virginia Republicans have expressed interest in the seat, including Gov. Jim Justice and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The possibility of a presidential run by Manchin would add an interesting new dynamic to the 2024 White House race. President Biden appears poised to seek a second term in office next year and is expected to make an announcement on his plans in the coming weeks. 

For his part, Manchin hasn’t said whether he would support Biden’s reelection, telling “Meet the Press” that the country needs a president who will unite Americans. 

“I haven’t decided on anything I’m going to do until I see what the lay of the land is going to be at that time, because this country needs to unite,” he said. “We need to come back together. We’re not coming together. And it needs to be somebody that can bring this country together.”

Tags 2024 presidential race Biden joe manchin Joe Manchin west virginia

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  4. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  5. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  8. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  9. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  10. Human microchip implants take center stage
  11. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing focused on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster ...
  12. Santos claims he was target of assassination attempt in new video
  13. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
  14. White House offers response to key Republican on classified documents
  15. DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies class
  16. The George Santos malignancy
  17. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  18. Trump asked North Korea’s Kim if he knew who Elton John was: Pompeo book
Load more

Video

See all Video