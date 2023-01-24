Manchin doesn’t rule out White House bid: ‘Everything’s on the table’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is weighing his options ahead of 2024, leaving open the possibility of a presidential bid.

Manchin told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that while he has no plans to run for West Virginia governor — a job he already held from 2005 until 2010 — “everything’s on the table” when it comes to his next political move.

“I haven’t made a decision what I’m going to do in 2024,” Manchin said. “I’ve got two years ahead of me now to do the best I can for the state and for my country.”

“The only thing I can tell you is what I will do is whatever I can, when I make my decision, what I think is the best that I can support and represent the people of West Virginia, but also be true to this country and the Constitution of this country,” he added.

Democrats are staring down a difficult Senate map in 2024, and they’re eager for Manchin to commit to a reelection bid. West Virginia is among the most conservative states in the country, and Republicans are eyeing Manchin’s seat as a top pickup opportunity.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) has already launched a challenge to Manchin, and other high-profile West Virginia Republicans have expressed interest in the seat, including Gov. Jim Justice and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

The possibility of a presidential run by Manchin would add an interesting new dynamic to the 2024 White House race. President Biden appears poised to seek a second term in office next year and is expected to make an announcement on his plans in the coming weeks.

For his part, Manchin hasn’t said whether he would support Biden’s reelection, telling “Meet the Press” that the country needs a president who will unite Americans.

“I haven’t decided on anything I’m going to do until I see what the lay of the land is going to be at that time, because this country needs to unite,” he said. “We need to come back together. We’re not coming together. And it needs to be somebody that can bring this country together.”