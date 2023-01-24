trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Schumer declines to endorse Sinema 2024 reelection 

by Alexander Bolton - 01/24/23 2:56 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 01/24/23 2:56 PM ET

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday declined to say whether he would back Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) if she runs for reelection, though he praised her as an “excellent” senator.

“Look, Sen. Sinema is an excellent Congress member and Senate member, and she’s done a lot of good things here, but it’s much too early to make a decision,” Schumer told reporters when asked whether he would endorse Sinema over a Democratic challenger.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Monday formally announced his intention to run for the Democratic Senate nomination in Arizona, setting up a potential three-way race.

Sinema announced last month that she would leave the Democratic Party and register as an Independent. She hasn’t yet said whether she will run for a second term.

Other Senate Democrats on Monday dodged questions about whether they would back Sinema over the Democratic nominee in next year’s race, saying it was too early to endorse a candidate before Sinema announces her future plans.

Both Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Gary Peters (Mich.) declined this week to commit to backing Sinema.

McConnell on Tuesday appeared to revel over the dilemma faced by Democratic colleagues over whether to back Sinema or Gallego or another candidate in next year’s race.  

“Sen. Sinema has been an important part in the United States Senate, the most important thing she did was to save the institution itself by protecting the filibuster,” he said. “She’s also been a significant part of the bipartisan agreements have been reached in the Senate,” referring to infrastructure and gun-violence bills passed in the 117th Congress. 

“As to whether or not she chooses to run again is really her decision and I think it is big dilemma for the Senate Democratic majority to decide whether to support her or to support somebody running on the Democratic ticket,” he observed.  

Updated 3:38 p.m.

Tags Arizona Arizona Senate race Charles Schumer Dick Durbin Ruben Gallego

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  3. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  4. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  5. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  8. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  9. Human microchip implants take center stage
  10. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  11. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  12. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  13. It’s the tuition, stupid
  14. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  15. Schumer declines to endorse Sinema 2024 reelection 
  16. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  17. Discovery of classified docs clashes with Pence’s previous comments
  18. Trump says Pence ‘an innocent man’ in response to classified doc revelations
Load more

Video

See all Video