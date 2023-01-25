trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Rand Paul: GOP should give up ‘sacred cow’ and trim military spending

by Aris Folley - 01/25/23 6:09 PM ET
by Aris Folley - 01/25/23 6:09 PM ET
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to discuss the National Defense Authorization Act and calling on a short term continuing resolution to fund the government until the House is under Republican control.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday pushed Republicans against taking military spending off the table as the party looks for ways to tackle government funding in talks on how to address the debt limit this year.

While speaking at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Paul framed the partisan battle over the nation’s debt limit as an opportunity for Congress to enact significant fiscal reform.

“If we were to have a $100 billion cut — which would still have us spending way more than we spent before COVID — $100 billion cut and free spending,” Paul said. “We would balance our budget in just four years.”

“We have an opportunity here. It could be done. But it would take compromise between both parties,” he continued. “Republicans would have to give up the sacred cow that says we will never touch a dollar in military, and the Democrats would have to give up the sacred cow that they will never touch a dollar in welfare.”

The call comes as Republicans have pressed to use debt limit negotiations to secure potentially significant spending cuts and other reforms as concessions from Democrats, with some conservatives floating proposals to limit new discretionary spending to fiscal 2022 levels. 

But there has been concern among Republicans over what such proposals would mean for Pentagon funding, particularly as defense hawks have reiterated strong support for those dollars in recent weeks amid the speculation.

The Treasury Department announced earlier this month that it has begun implementing so-called “extraordinary measures” to avert a default after the nation’s debt climbed above the roughly $31.4 trillion threshold set by Congress over a year ago.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at the time that the steps should buy Congress until at least early June to hash out a bipartisan plan, though there are various estimates around when the nation will hit the so-called “X date.”

Paul was joined by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) at the press conference about the debt ceiling, which allows the government to pay for programs it has already approved.

During the event, Cruz called for lawmakers in both chambers to “hold the line and get serious about fixing this problem,” referring to government spending, while taking at the White House for pushing back against GOP calls to tie spending cuts to debt ceiling talks. 

The White House and other prominent Democrats have called for Congress to pass a debt limit bill without conditions, while raising alarm over what proposed cuts could mean for nondefense spending.

Tags debt ceiling Defense spending Rand Paul Rand Paul Senate Ted Cruz

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  2. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  3. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  4. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  5. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  6. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  7. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  8. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  9. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  10. Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote
  11. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  12. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  13. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
  14. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  15. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  16. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  17. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  18. Elaine Chao: Trump’s racist attacks say ‘a whole lot more about him than it ...
Load more

Video

See all Video