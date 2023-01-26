trending:

Senate

Sen. Angus King tests positive for COVID-19 

by Julia Mueller - 01/26/23 4:01 PM ET
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) leaves the Senate Chamber following a procedural vote regarding the nomination of Julianna Michelle Childs to be United States Circuit Judge for Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Greg Nash
Independent Sen. Angus King (Maine) on Thursday announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate during his sickness.  

“An hour ago, I tested positive for COVID on a routine test on my way to the airport home to Maine. I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, so I feel alright – just sorry to not make it home this weekend,” King said on Twitter

This COVID-19 case is the second King has reported since the start of the pandemic, after testing positive in August 2021. At the time, he and fellow Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) were the second and third breakthrough cases — in which a fully vaccinated person catches the virus — announced in the Senate.

The senator said he’ll be isolating under the guidance of Congress’s Office of the Attending Physician.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest weekly COVID-19 case count total sits at over 332,000 new cases, and nearly 4,000 deaths this week, even as the country continues to roll back restrictions and return to pre-pandemic operations.

Tags Angus King Angus King COVID COVID-19 positive Roger Wicker

