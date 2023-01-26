Sen. Angus King tests positive for COVID-19 

Independent Sen. Angus King (Maine) on Thursday announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate during his sickness.

“An hour ago, I tested positive for COVID on a routine test on my way to the airport home to Maine. I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, so I feel alright – just sorry to not make it home this weekend,” King said on Twitter.

This COVID-19 case is the second King has reported since the start of the pandemic, after testing positive in August 2021. At the time, he and fellow Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) were the second and third breakthrough cases — in which a fully vaccinated person catches the virus — announced in the Senate.

The senator said he’ll be isolating under the guidance of Congress’s Office of the Attending Physician.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest weekly COVID-19 case count total sits at over 332,000 new cases, and nearly 4,000 deaths this week, even as the country continues to roll back restrictions and return to pre-pandemic operations.