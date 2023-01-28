Warren throws support behind Biden for reelection, defers on Harris as running mate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) declared her support for President Biden to run for reelection but avoided officially backing Vice President Harris to stay on the ticket, saying she wants to defer to Biden’s team to decide.

Warren said in an interview on Friday with the Boston-based NPR affiliate WGBH that Biden should run again because he has “gotten a tremendous amount done” despite Democrats having the “skinniest possible” majority in the Senate and only a narrow majority in the House.

She noted the Inflation Reduction Act, a $740 billion climate, health care and tax package, and the CHIPS and Science Act, which invested billions of dollars into domestic semiconductor manufacturing, as some of his accomplishments.

But Warren said she wants to “defer” to what makes Biden “comfortable” with choosing his running mate. She said she has known Harris for many years and likes her, having worked with her on housing.

“But they need, they have to be a team. And my sense is they are. I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are,” she said.

Biden has not formally announced whether he will run for reelection in 2024 but has repeatedly indicated that he intends to. He is expected to announce he is running for a second term as soon as next month.

Biden has also said Harris would still be his running mate if he decides to run again.

Throughout U.S. history, incumbent presidents have occasionally chosen a different running mate for their second bid, but that decision is rare.