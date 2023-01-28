trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Warren throws support behind Biden for reelection, defers on Harris as running mate

by Jared Gans - 01/28/23 8:01 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 01/28/23 8:01 PM ET
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks to a reporter before the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) declared her support for President Biden to run for reelection but avoided officially backing Vice President Harris to stay on the ticket, saying she wants to defer to Biden’s team to decide.

Warren said in an interview on Friday with the Boston-based NPR affiliate WGBH that Biden should run again because he has “gotten a tremendous amount done” despite Democrats having the “skinniest possible” majority in the Senate and only a narrow majority in the House. 

She noted the Inflation Reduction Act, a $740 billion climate, health care and tax package, and the CHIPS and Science Act, which invested billions of dollars into domestic semiconductor manufacturing, as some of his accomplishments. 

But Warren said she wants to “defer” to what makes Biden “comfortable” with choosing his running mate. She said she has known Harris for many years and likes her, having worked with her on housing. 

“But they need, they have to be a team. And my sense is they are. I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are,” she said. 

Biden has not formally announced whether he will run for reelection in 2024 but has repeatedly indicated that he intends to. He is expected to announce he is running for a second term as soon as next month.

Biden has also said Harris would still be his running mate if he decides to run again. 

Throughout U.S. history, incumbent presidents have occasionally chosen a different running mate for their second bid, but that decision is rare.

Tags 2024 presidential election Biden Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren Joe Biden Kamala Harris Reelection

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sunday shows preview: Pence, more Biden documents found; McCarthy continues bid ...
  2. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  3. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  4. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  5. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  6. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  7. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  8. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  9. Biden gets set to lean into economy in 2024
  10. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  11. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  12. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  13. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  14. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  15. Zelensky blasts Olympic committee move: ‘Any neutral flag of Russian athletes ...
  16. Trump criticizes Democrats’ effort to ‘cruelly’ change up primary ...
  17. What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
  18. Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
Load more

Video

See all Video