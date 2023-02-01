trending:

Senate

Trump endorses Jim Banks for Indiana Senate seat

by Al Weaver - 02/01/23 8:48 AM ET
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a House Republican Leadership Forum for the 118th Congress on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Former President Trump on Wednesday officially endorsed Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) in the Indiana Senate primary, another sign that the GOP is coalescing around his candidacy in the race. 

“Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Indiana. I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Strong on the Border, Crime, our Military and our Vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, Sanity in Government, and our under siege 2nd Amendment.” 

“Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” he added. 

The move comes a day after former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels (R) announced that he would not run for the seat and the National Republican Senatorial Committee officially endorsed him.

Banks has been a constant Trump ally in recent years. Most notably, he was tapped by then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to serve on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but was blocked from being placed on the panel by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). 

Banks also ran to become House majority whip in the current Congress, the No. 3 spot in House GOP leadership, but lost to Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.). 

Banks is aiming to replace Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who decided against another Senate campaign in favor of a run for the Indiana governorship. 

The move also comes before any other Republican candidate has jumped in the race. Among those who are reportedly mulling bids are Reps. Victoria Spartz (Ind.), Trey Hollingsworth (Ind.) and state Attorney General Todd Rokita.

