Feinstein raises $600, with less than $10K in funds amid Senate 2024 speculation

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has under $10,000 in her campaign account as uncertainty grows over whether she will run for reelection in 2024.

Feinstein, 89, raised under $600 in the last three months and just over $100,000 total in 2022, a fundraising haul that is not consistent with an incumbent senator gearing up for a reelection bid. Instead, as the senator who has been in office for more than 30 years contemplates her next steps, a number of other high-profile Democrats have jumped into the race for senate in California in 2024.

Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.) have both officially launched their bids for Feinstein’s seat, with other candidates possibly waiting in the wings. For her part, Feinstein has said she will most likely make a decision on her reelection by the spring.

Concerns have grown in the last few years about Feinstein’s health and capability in the job, as she is the oldest member in the upper chamber. Some Democrats have wondered whether she would step down before her term ends in 2024, but she has committed to finishing out the job.

Feinstein’s leadership PAC, Fund for the Majority PAC, also raised just over $300 in the last three months and just over $35,000 in the last year. It had just under $39,000 on hand at the end of 2022.

The Democrats who have announced their intentions to run for the Senate seat, however, have hit the ground running on their fundraising efforts. Schiff had nearly $21 million in cash in his campaign account at the end of 2022, while Porter had approximately $7.4 million.