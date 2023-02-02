trending:

Senate

Banks lands first endorsement from Senate Republican leadership

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/02/23 9:35 AM ET
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) is seen during the final vote count of the Inflation Reduction Act in the House Chamber on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) has landed his first high-profile Senate endorsement in his bid to win the 2024 Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.).

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who chairs the Senate Republican Conference, issued a statement on Thursday backing the Indiana lawmaker.

“Jim Banks is a conservative’s conservative,” Barrasso wrote in the statement, noting Banks’s time serving in the armed forces and the stance he has taken against China during his current tenure in the House.

Barrasso’s endorsement of Banks was first obtained and published by Punchbowl News. 

“He volunteered to serve our country in war,” Barrasso added in his statement. “As a Congressman, he took on China. Now, he’s raising his hand to serve Indiana and our country in the U.S. Senate.” 

“Jim Banks will help build a conservative firewall in the Senate that will put the brakes on far-left policies that are hurting Americans,” Barrassso concluded. “I’m supporting Jim Banks for U.S. Senate.” 

Barrasso’s remarks come after Banks officially launched his bid for Braun’s seat last month. Braun is vacating his seat to launch a campaign to succeed term-limited Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R). 

“We NEED conservatives in Washington who aren’t afraid to fight Biden’s radical agenda,” Banks wrote in a tweet. “That’s why I am running to represent our great state of Indiana in the United States Senate.”

Banks, an ally of former President Trump’s, is the first political figure to publicly launch his bid for Braun’s Senate seat, which is also being eyed by fellow Indiana Reps. Victoria Spartz (R) and Trey Hollingsworth (R) and state Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). 

“Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Indiana. I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, a day after former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels (R) announced that he will not run for Braun’s Senate seat. 

“Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump added.

