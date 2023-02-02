trending:

Senate

Senate Judiciary Committee sends warning to Ticketmaster over Beyoncé tour tickets

by Sarah Polus - 02/02/23 7:02 PM ET
The Senate Judiciary Committee sent Ticketmaster a not-so-subtle warning on Thursday after Beyoncé announced her world tour.

“We’re watching,” the committee’s account tweeted at Ticketmaster in response to an article about the chart-topping singer’s announcement.

The dig at the ticket marketplace comes after a high-profile debacle during the pre-sale portion of singer Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour late last year. The system meltdown resulted in thousands of her fans, known as “Swifties,” being unable to purchase tickets.

Several Swifties have since filed lawsuits against Ticketmaster claiming antitrust violations, among other things. These concerns prompted the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing last month to investigate a “lack of competition” in the ticketing industry.

Ticketmaster faced more blowback over its handling of ticket sales when hundreds of fans were turned away from rapper Bad Bunny’s December concert in Mexico.

An “unprecedented” number of fake tickets created “confusion,” which sparked the unfortunate outcome, the company later explained.

Senators appear to anticipate additional issues arising when Beyoncé tour tickets hit the market.

