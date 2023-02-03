‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said Friday afternoon that the “Chinese spy balloon” that has been drifting over the continental United States has been seen over northeast Kansas.

Marshall tweeted that his staff is in contact with law enforcement officials about the balloon.

“I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans,” he said. “President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border.”

The balloon was first seen on Wednesday over Montana. Beijing has confirmed that the balloon belongs to China but has said it is a weather balloon that was blown off course.

U.S. officials have said they believe the high-altitude balloon’s purpose is for surveillance, but that it poses no military or physical threat and is not collecting sensitive information. They said they would not shoot down the balloon over concerns about the safety of people on the ground.

Republicans, however, have seized on the issue to accuse President Biden and the Defense Department of failing to protect national security.

Like Marshall, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) also called on the Biden administration to act, tweeting that he is in touch with the Defense Department to discuss what is being done to protect the country.

“China invaded US airspace, & the Biden admin needs to take action to address this situation. Further delay is unacceptable,” he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a scheduled visit to China amid the detection of the balloon.

The Chinese government has maintained that it has no intention of violating any country’s sovereignty.