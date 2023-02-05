trending:

Senate

Senators to be briefed on Chinese balloon next week, Schumer says

by Stephen Neukam - 02/05/23 2:44 PM ET
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Senators on Feb. 15 will receive a classified briefing on the Chinese balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), which will also include information on how the U.S. stacks up against China militarily.

The briefing for all 50 senators comes after some lawmakers in recent days called on the Biden administration for more details on the matter. Republicans spent the week criticizing Biden for not taking the balloon down sooner, allowing it to fly over much of the United States before it was shot down over South Carolina. But Schumer defended the administration’s decision.

“Republican critics were breathless, political, and premature,” Schumer said at a press conference in New York on Sunday. “President Biden and his team were calm, calculating, and effective.”

Biden told reporters he wanted the balloon shot down when he first learned of it Wednesday but military officials said that it could pose a danger to people on the ground and instead waited for it to go over water.

While also focusing on the balloon ordeal, Schumer said military officials will also brief senators on Chinese military might and surveillance infrastructure.

“At the all-Senators classified briefing the Department of Defense will brief us on how the US military stacks up against China and the latest about the surveillance balloon,” Schumer said. “While I haven’t received the briefing yet, the parameters usually involve where we stand with respect to China on everything from surveillance capabilities, research and development, advance weapons systems, and other critical platforms that would allow for either side to have an upper hand in a conflict.”

