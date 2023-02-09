trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Scott invites Biden to debate on Social Security, Medicare

by Jared Gans - 02/09/23 3:11 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/09/23 3:11 PM ET
Sen. Rick Scott (left), R-Fla., listens during a news conference on the budget bill, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Joe Biden (right) speaks about his economic agenda at LIUNA Training Center, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in DeForest, Wis. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/Mariam Zuhaib)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) invited President Biden to debate over Social Security and Medicare on Thursday while the president is in Florida after days of the White House and the GOP sparring over whether the programs are at risk of facing funding cuts. 

“Since you can’t stop talking about me and lying to Floridians about Social Security and Medicare, I’m sure you’ll accept my invitation to debate the issue,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “I’ll be back in Florida tonight. You pick the time and place.”

The jousting between the White House and the Florida senator on Thursday comes after President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, during which the president accused some Republicans of wanting to require Congress to renew Social Security and Medicare for them to continue in exchange for voting to raise the debt ceiling. 

Some Republicans heckled Biden in response, yelling “no,” while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) shouted “liar.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and other Republicans have said any cuts to the two social programs are “off the table” in negotiations over the debt limit. 

But Biden was referring to a proposal that Scott put forward last year in which he called for all federal legislation to “sunset” every five years. 

Scott defended his plan in light of the criticism he has faced in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, arguing that Biden was “twisting” his words and that the plan presumes Congress would easily reauthorize Social Security and Medicare. 

The Biden administration slammed Scott earlier on Thursday, saying that the Florida senator wants to make himself the “national poster-child” for GOP attacks on the two programs. 

In a statement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates noted comments that Scott made in an interview with CNN on Thursday in which he said, “If you care about preserving Medicare and Social Security, we will figure out how to start living within our means.” 

“The American people understand him perfectly: this is his newest attack on the benefits they earn throughout their working lives,” Bates said. 

Biden has also pushed back against Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) over comments he made in a video in 2010 in which he said he wanted to “phase out Social Security.” 

Lee defended himself with a statement saying that Biden “left out” key details from his 2010 remarks, including the fact that he wanted to “honor the reliance interests of those who have paid into the system.” 

Biden spoke in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen Social Security and Medicare.

Tags Biden Joe Biden Joe Biden medicare Mike Lee Rick Scott Rick Scott social security State of the Union sunset

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  3. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  4. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  5. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  6. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  7. Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
  8. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Overhyped’ DeSantis will ‘implode’ following ...
  9. Here are the spending cuts Republicans have pitched in debt limit talks
  10. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  11. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  12. Hunter Biden attorney rejects House Oversight request for records
  13. GOP divided over whether heckling Biden hurts them
  14. House Republicans unveil proposed cuts amid debt limit fight
  15. Watch live: House panel holds hearing on oversight, ‘weaponization’ of ...
  16. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  17. House unanimously approves resolution condemning China for spy balloon
  18. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video