Fetterman doctors rule out new stroke, office says

Doctors have ruled out a new stroke after Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who suffered a stroke on the campaign trail last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night, the senator’s office has said.

“According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke,” Fetterman’s communications director Joe Calvello said in a release.

Though the MRI scan and other tests excluded a stroke, the senator is being monitored with an EEG, which measures electrical activity in the brain, for any signs of a seizure.

“So far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored,” Calvello said.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke as he campaigned for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat last year, days before the Democratic primary, and spent much of the months until his eventual election in recovery.

The senator fended off critiques and concerns about his health throughout the midterms over auditory processing issues that lingered as an apparent stroke symptom.

Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday night after he felt lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said, and was kept overnight for observation.