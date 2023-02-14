trending:

Senate

Casey undergoes surgery for prostate cancer

by Al Weaver - 02/14/23 6:17 PM ET
Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Robert Casey (D-Pa.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022 to discuss the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) underwent prostate cancer surgery on Tuesday after being diagnosed last month. 

“His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment.  Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery,” spokesperson Mairéad Lynn said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when he expects to return to the chamber after surgery.

Casey, 62, is expected to seek reelection to a fourth term in 2024. 

His seat is among the top targets for Republicans to flip next year, with David McCormick, who narrowly lost the primary contest to Mehmet Oz last year, gearing up for a second consecutive campaign.

