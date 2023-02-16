Trump warns Scott on Social Security, Medicare: ‘THERE WILL BE NO CUTS’

Former President Trump warned Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Wednesday to “fight for Social Security and Medicare” and panned the Club for Growth’s endorsement of the Florida senator’s reelection bid as “the kiss of death.”

Trump endorsed Scott’s challenge against Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in November but lashed out against his ally after the Club for Growth, a powerful conservative advocacy group, endorsed Scott earlier this week and defended him from what it called McConnell’s “false” attacks.

“Bad news for Senator Rick Scott of Florida! Club for NO Growth just announced they are going to back him, and without my backing them, an Endorsement from them is the kiss of death,” Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Be careful, Rick, and most importantly, fight for Social Security and Medicare. THERE WILL BE NO CUTS!” Trump wrote.

Trump ripped the Club for Growth last week after he wasn’t invited to the group’s annual donor retreat, which was a clear sign that it is not backing his 2024 presidential campaign.

“The Club for NO Growth, an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers, fought me incessantly and rather viciously during my presidential run in 2016,” Trump wrote last week. “They said I couldn’t win, I did, and won even bigger in 2020, with millions of more votes than ’16, but the Election was Rigged & Stolen,” repeating unsupported claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

The conservative advocacy group gave Scott a strong endorsement on Tuesday as “a proven conservative who has promoted economic growth and fought reckless spending in the U.S. Senate.”

Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh said that “while other Republicans have caved to massive tax-and-spend packages that have strained our economy, Rick Scott has consistently championed small government solutions centered around fiscal responsibility, and because of that he’s faced the unfounded and false attacks of liberal Democrats like President Biden and even establishment Republicans like Leader McConnell.”

Democrats have regularly zeroed in on a provision in Scott’s 12-point plan to “Rescue America” that calls for sunsetting all federal legislation after five years and requiring Congress to renew the programs it thinks are worthwhile.

Scott has repeatedly said he does not want to cut Social Security and Medicare and assumes that Congress would reauthorize those entitlement programs every five years.

But McConnell pledged on Tuesday that’s Scott’s plan has no support from the Senate GOP leadership after Biden said at his State of the Union address “some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years.”