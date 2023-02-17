trending:

Senate

Fetterman to receive depression treatment for ‘a few weeks’: report

by Julia Shapero - 02/17/23 3:30 PM ET
John Fetterman
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., arrives for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) will spend “a few weeks” in inpatient care as he receives treatment for clinical depression, CNBC reported on Friday.

The Pennsylvania Democrat checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment Wednesday night.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Fetterman’s chief of staff Adam Jentleson said in a statement on Thursday.

Jentleson added that the doctors at Walter Reed “told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.” 

Fetterman was briefly hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded during the Senate Democratic retreat but was released two days later with no signs of a stroke or seizure. The senator suffered a stroke just days before last year’s primary election and continues to face auditory processing difficulties as a result.

Fetterman received an outpouring of support from his fellow Democrats, including President Biden, after announcing his decision to check in to treatment.

“John, Gisele – Jill and I are thinking about your family today,” Biden said in a tweet on Friday. “Millions of people struggle with depression every day, often in private. Getting the care you need is brave and important. We’re grateful to you for leading by example.”

