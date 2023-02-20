Schumer in India stresses economic ties as ‘crucial counterweight’ to China

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says ties between the U.S. and India are a “crucial counterweight to outcompete China” as he leads a congressional delegation to New Delhi to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We need nations such as India, the world’s largest democracy, to work with us to strengthen democracies in Asia and around the globe. In our meeting with Prime Minister Modi, we stressed that close ties between our two countries would be a crucial counterweight to outcompete China and responding to its authoritarianism,” Schumer said in a statement.

“India is one of the leading powers of the world and a strong U.S.-India relationship is a must for democracy, technology advancement, and a strong world economy.”

Joined by fellow Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden (Ore.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Mark Warner (Va.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), among others, Schumer met with Modi to discuss what he called “the growing U.S.-India relationship and the common interests that unite the two largest democracies in the world.”

Among the countries’ shared strategic interests, Schumer listed “outcompeting China, combating climate change, increasing trade and deepening bonds between our two countries” as well as “close cooperation between the U.S. and India in areas such as AI, green hydrogen and advanced tech manufacturing.”

“I strongly believe the continued and strengthened U.S.-India relationship will be the great story that will define the 21st century,” Schumer said.

Modi said afterward that it was “wonderful” to meet with the delegation and expressed appreciation for bipartisan congressional support on “deepening India-US ties anchored in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties.”

Schumer’s comments on out-competing Beijing comes amid heightened U.S.-China tensions after the Biden administration shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over U.S. airspace earlier this month. Beijing has insisted the aircraft was a civilian weather device.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday also said the U.S. was concerned China might move to provide lethal aid to Russia as it continues its war against Ukraine, though China hit back at the U.S. for the accusations on Monday.

The Biden administration has made out-competing China a priority, emphasizing the importance of strengthening international alliances to make that happen.