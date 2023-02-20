trending:

Senate

McConnell trip abroad to include visit with UAE leader: report

by Stephen Neukam - 02/20/23 5:45 PM ET
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) returns to his office after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is slated to meet with the president of the United Arab Emirates during his trip to the country this week, Bloomberg reported.

McConnell, who is leading a Republican delegation to the region following a trip to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference last week, is expected to meet with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, according to the Bloomberg report.

McConnell will reportedly be joined by Sens. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) and Katie Britt (R-Ala.).

The meeting with Zayed, who was named ruler after his older brother died last year, comes as angst has built globally over OPEC’s decision to maintain its decreased oil production goals for 2023, even as worldwide demand for oil is expected to rise.

In October 2022, OPEC decided to cut its production of oil by two million barrels a day in order to fight dropping prices. But with countries like China opening back up after years of COVID-19 lockdowns, the demand for oil is certain to increase, leading many to believe the markets will tighten. Even as some have lobbied for the group to revisit its decision to cut production, the member countries have thus far refused the calls.

McConnell also had a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman earlier this week.

