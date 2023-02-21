Sanders: Medicare-for-all ‘ain’t going to happen’ in divided Congress

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said “Medicare for All,” a system that would establish government-run health care for all U.S. citizens, “ain’t going to happen” during the next two years amid a divided Congress.

Sanders told NPR in an interview broadcast Tuesday that members of Congress can still work together during this congressional session to improve health care throughout the country, even though he said no Republicans and only half of congressional Democrats support Medicare for All.

He noted that members of the two parties can expand primary health care and community health centers in all regions of the United States. He added that 30 million people have visited community health centers, which provide affordable health care, dental care, mental health counseling and more affordable prescription drugs.

“Republicans understand that in red states, it is very hard often for people to access a doctor,” Sanders said.

The interview’s publication came on the same day as the release of his new book, “It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism.”

Sanders serves as the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

President Biden has achieved a few bipartisan victories throughout his administration despite a closely divided Congress since the start of his administration, including the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Biden was also able to sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law, although the legislation passed along party lines. The law lowered the price of certain prescription drugs and allowed Medicare to negotiate prices for prescription medications for its recipients.