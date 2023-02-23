trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Vance: People in East Palestine ‘feel forgotten’

by Lauren Sforza - 02/23/23 8:47 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 02/23/23 8:47 AM ET
Sen. J.D.Vance (R-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) speaks to reporters as he leaves an all Senators briefing in the Capitol on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 to discuss the recent unidentified objects detected and shot down.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) said that the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are feeling “forgotten” in the wake of the train derailment in the town that caused toxic chemicals to spill in the area.

The first-term senator visited the area with former President Trump and Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) on Wednesday.

In an interview with Axios, Vance spoke of how Republican figures like himself, Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson first recognized how the people in East Palestine were “our voters.”

“The three of us, in our own ways, recognized instantly: This is fundamentally our voters, right?” Vance told Axios on Wednesday. “These are sort of our people. It’s a reasonably rural community. It’s been affected by industrialization.”

“These are the people who really lost when we lost our manufacturing base to China,” Vance continued. “And these are the people who are going to be forgotten by the media unless certain voices make sure that their interests are at the forefront.”

Vance has been one of many Republicans calling out the Biden administration for what they say has not done enough to address the train disaster in Ohio. Vance and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Transportation Department earlier this month to raise their concerns about the derailment and demand answers.

Vance said during his visit to East Palestine on Wednesday that Norfolk Southern, the company whose train derailed on Feb. 3, should be “doing a lot more to clean up the contaminated soil.” He also called on the Biden administration to “stop blaming” Trump for the derailment.

“I haven’t spoken to President Biden. My message to him is pretty simple: the Department of Transportation – your Department of Transportation – has things it can do. Stop blaming Donald Trump, a guy who hasn’t been president for 3 years, and use the powers of the Federal Government to do the things necessary to help people in this community,” he added.

During his visit to East Palestine on Wednesday, Trump accused the Biden administration of “indifference and betrayal” regarding its response to the train derailment. The White House has responded to criticism, saying that Republicans and Trump officials “laid the groundwork” for loose railroad regulations.

Tags Biden Bill Johnson Donald Trump Donald Trump East Palestine train derailment J.D. Vance Joe Biden Tucker Carlson

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  2. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  3. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  6. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  7. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  8. Schumer blasts McCarthy for giving Jan. 6 footage to Fox News
  9. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  10. Trump attacks Georgia grand jury forewoman over media tour
  11. Retired general on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘It would push us much closer to ...
  12. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  13. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  14. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  15. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  16. GOP committee leader tells Walsh to retain records for oversight requests
  17. Can Republicans even play this game?
  18. White House: GOP, Trump officials ‘laid the groundwork’ for loose railway ...
Load more

Video

See all Video