Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said he would dismiss any calls to ask Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to resign, after the first-term senator checked himself into the hospital to receive treatment for clinical depression.

“If I did, I would dismiss it immediately,” Shapiro said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, after saying he had not received any pressure from Democrats to urge Fetterman to resign.

Fetterman, the former lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week. Fetterman’s office said his issues with depression, which he has battled throughout his life, had become more severe.

Fetterman has had other highly documented health issues, notably suffering a stroke during his campaign and also going to the hospital after he felt light-headed earlier this month.

Since his stroke, he has had to rely on closed captioning to interact with other lawmakers due to auditory processing issues.

The announcement that Fetterman was receiving treatment for clinical depression, which people close to him say will last “a few weeks,” was met with an outpouring of support from both Republicans and Democrats.

Shapiro told the Inquirer that Fetterman is going to “come back stronger than ever.”

“He’s going to get the help that he needs … and do a great job for the people of Pennsylvania as their senator for a long time,” Shapiro said.