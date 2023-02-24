trending:

Senate

Ted Cruz says Democrats use Ukrainian flag ‘like a COVID mask’ to ‘show virtue’

by Natalie Prieb - 02/24/23 2:36 PM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) leaves the Senate Chamber following a series of nomination votes on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) accused Democrats of virtue signaling with Ukrainian flag pins and other shows of support for Kyiv amid its war against Russia.

“For the Democrats, this has become a virtue signal,” Cruz said on an episode of his “Verdict” podcast, pointing to lapel pins that lawmakers have regularly worn to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“A Ukrainian flag has become like a COVID mask. It’s a sign to show your virtue,” he said.

Cruz shared the remarks on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. Democrats have used colorful scarves, ties and blazers to signal support for Ukraine, though members of both parties on Capitol Hill have at times sported the country’s national colors of yellow and blue.

During the podcast segment, Cruz criticized the Biden administration, asserting it has no strategic national objective in regards to the ongoing conflict. He also predicted tougher restrictions on money sent to Ukraine by the U.S.

“Congressional patience for an open-ended commitment to the Ukraine war is fading quickly, and with a Republican majority in the House, I think you’re going to see much more scrutiny on what funds are going,” Cruz said.

“I think there will still be a willingness to provide actual weaponry, to provide ammunition or weapons that the Ukrainians can use to defend themselves,” he continued. “I think there will be very little interest in unrestrained checks going to the government of Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin both delivered public addresses this week marking the anniversary of the conflict’s beginning.

As the war enters its second year, House Republicans have spoken about their intentions to introduce measures limiting U.S. aid to Ukraine. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) this week announced that she plans to propose a bill to force an audit of the billions of dollars in aid that the U.S. has sent to the country.

