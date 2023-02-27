trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese lab 

by Alexander Bolton - 02/27/23 10:24 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 02/27/23 10:24 AM ET
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) discusses the debt ceiling at a press conference in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, says the Biden administration should declassify classified documents showing that scientists at the Department of Energy believe COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.  

“Classified documents leaked (they should be declassified!) showing scientists at DOE believe COVID leaked from Wuhan Lab,” Paul tweeted on Monday, circulating a Wall Street Journal story published over the weekend reporting the Energy Department has concluded the COVID pandemic likely came from a lab leak.  

The Journal reported the Energy Department concluded the pandemic arouse from a mishap at a Chinese lab based on new intelligence. It matches the FBI’s conclusion from a 2021 analysis that the pandemic originated from a lab leak.  The Energy Department study reportedly offered the conclusion with low confidence.

The U.S. intelligence community is split on the conclusion that the deadly virus leaked from a Chinese lab. Four other federal agencies believe that it likely jumped to humans from an animal host outside a lab. Those findings are also reportedly made with low confidence.

The Central Intelligence Agency hasn’t made a judgment on whether the virus sprung from a lab or naturally from another animal host.

Paul is not the only U.S. senator pushing to see the intelligence and make it public.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said on Sunday that he will introduce legislation to declassify intelligence findings about the likely origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in more than 1 million deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

“The American people deserve the full truth about #COVID origins. No more whitewash. I will again introduce legislation to make the U.S. government’s intelligence reports on COVID more open to the public,” Hawley tweeted.  

The Journal reported that the Department of Energy and the FBI concluded that the pandemic started from a lab leak for different reasons. The Central Intelligence Agency hasn’t make a judgment on whether the virus sprung from a lab or naturally from another animal host.  

Wuhan, which is located about 500 miles west of Shanghai, is home to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.  

Chinese authorities in 2021 refused to cooperate with a World Health Organization effort to study the possibility that COVID-19 leaked from a lab.  

Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of China’s National Health Commission, has dismissed the possibility that COVID originated in a Chinese lab.  

Tags Biden China Coronavirus Department of Energy FBI Josh Hawley Josh Hawley Rand Paul Rand Paul Wuhan

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. China dismisses reported Energy Department conclusion lab leak sparked COVID ...
  3. Haley’s mental competency tests could rock Washington — but would be hard ...
  4. Looking for a new voice, Biden turns to Obama veteran 
  5. Trump tops DeSantis by 15 points in Fox News poll
  6. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  7. Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding consumer protection bureau
  8. What to expect from the Supreme Court on Biden’s student loan cancellation
  9. Democrat ‘not entirely surprised’ by Energy’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  10. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  11. Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese ...
  12. What we know about Energy Department’s COVID lab leak conclusion
  13. Paul Ryan says he won’t attend RNC if Trump nominated in 2024
  14. Garland to face first grilling before new Congress
  15. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  16. Slotkin announces Senate campaign in Michigan
  17. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  18. Juan Williams: Would an indictment help or hurt Donald Trump in 2024?
Load more

Video

See all Video