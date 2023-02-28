trending:

Senate

Senate Intel leaders say Gang of Eight briefing on classified documents ‘left much to be desired’

by Alexander Bolton - 02/28/23 6:20 PM ET
Senate Intelligence Committee leaders Mark Warner, D-Va., left, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., hold a hearing on worldwide threats as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee said Tuesday’s briefing on on the classified materials seized at President Biden’s home and office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate “left much to be desired.”

The Gang of Eight, the top four leaders in Congress and the chairmen and vice chairmen of the Senate and House Intelligence committees, received the long-awaited briefing Tuesday afternoon.

“While today’s meeting helped shed some light on these issues, it left much to be desired and we will continue to press for full answers to our questions in accordance with our constitutional oversight obligations,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said in a joint statement.

 Lawmakers were otherwise tight-lipped coming out of the sensitive compartmented information facility at the Capitol’s visitor center.  

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who attended the briefing, said before the session that “we want to make sure that intelligence stuff is protected as much as possible.” 

“That’s the key,” he said.  

The briefing comes after months of efforts by Warner and Rubio to learn more information about the documents seized.  

Administration officials have argued that divulging the nature of the sensitive information might compromise a Department of Justice investigation.  

Warner and Rubio sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines urging “immediate compliance” with their request to see the classified documents seized from Biden’s and Trump’s possession. 

The lawmakers argued that without access to the relevant documents they could not “effectively oversee the efforts of the Intelligence community to address risks to national security arising from the mishandling of classified information.”  

Warner and Rubio declined to answer reporters’ questions after emerging from the briefing with senior administration officials Tuesday.  

