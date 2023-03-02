trending:

Senate

Cruz says Democrats ‘don’t give a damn’ about East Palestine, calls Biden ‘AWOL’

by Stephen Neukam - 03/02/23 4:18 PM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shakes hands with Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shakes hands with Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) criticized President Biden for not yet visiting the Ohio town where a train derailment has caused an environmental and public health disaster, saying Democrats “don’t give a damn” about East Palestine.

“The Democrats don’t give a damn about East Palestine because it’s a blue collar, red place,” Cruz said during his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday. “If you were a bunch of transgender tech workers, you’d have the entire Biden Cabinet down there.”

The criticism of Biden comes as Republicans at the national and state level have placed intense pressure on the president to visit East Palestine, where the derailment last month of a train carrying toxic chemicals has sparked a political hailstorm. Biden has yet to visit.

But Cruz heaped praise on Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), who appeared with him on stage at the conference, for the “leadership” he has shown in returning to his state amid the disaster.

“J.D. has been fantastic going back there,” Cruz said. “And by the way, Joe Biden, completely AWOL.”

Cruz also lauded former President Trump, who visited the town in the wake of the derailment and “guilted” the Biden administration.

The fallout of the derailment continues, after scientists this week from Texas A&M and Carnegie Mellon University found that the levels of at least nine chemicals were higher than usual in the area. Federal and state officials have said that the air quality was safe. But residents have continued to report health ailments such as headaches and respiratory issues.

The focus on Biden’s absence prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) to say that there was “no doubt about it” that the president should visit the town.

Biden said on Thursday that he would visit East Palestine “at some point.”

“I’ve spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuing basis, as in Pennsylvania,” Biden told reporters on Capitol Hill. “I laid out a little bit in there what I think the answers are and we will be implementing an awful lot to the legislation here.”

Norfolk Southern Railway CEO Alan Shaw will testify before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee next Thursday about the derailment.

