Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery

A top aide to Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) said that he is “well on his way to recovery” as he remains hospitalized to receive treatment for clinical depression and will return to work in the Senate “soon.”

Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff, tweeted three pictures of the freshman senator during a meeting on Monday with him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where they discussed a number of items Fetterman is expected to work on in the coming months

“Productive morning with Senator Fetterman at Walter Reed discussing the rail safety legislation, Farm Bill and other Senate business,” Jentleson wrote in a tweet. “John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes. He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon.”

Fetterman’s office revealed that he was hospitalized on Feb. 15 for treatment. Jentleson said at the time that the Pennsylvania Democrat has experienced depression “off and on throughout his life,” but that it had become “severe” in the weeks before checking into the hospital.

The senator last week was one of the co-sponsors of rail safety legislation that was unveiled by Sens. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in the wake of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

“Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania. Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks,” Joe Calvello, a Fetterman spokesman, said in a statement early last week.

Calvello added that the ongoing situation is a “weeks-long process.”

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed only a week after he was hospitalized for feeling lightheaded during the Senate Democratic retreat.

The Pennsylvania senator underwent surgery shortly after his stroke in May to implant a pacemaker. He also continues to struggle with auditory processing issues stemming from the stroke that has forced him to rely on closed captioning in order to communicate with his fellow lawmakers