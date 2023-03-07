trending:

Senate

Feinstein released from hospital during shingles recovery

by Al Weaver - 03/07/23 2:07 PM ET
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) leaves the Capitol following a series of votes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Tuesday announced she has been released from the hospital as she recovers from shingles and hopes to return to Washington “as soon as possible” for Senate business.

“I want to thank everyone for the well wishes and the hospital staff for providing excellent care,” Feinstein tweeted. “I’m recovering at home now while I continue receiving treatment and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible.”

Feinstein, 89, missed votes all of last week after being diagnosed with shingles over the February recess. She said in a statement she was being treated in San Francisco and expects “to make a full recovery.” 

Her absence, coupled with Sen. John Fetterman’s (D-Pa.) continued hospitalization, means the Senate is split 49-49, counting the three Independent senators who normally vote with Democrats, causing a headache for the party.

Shingles, a non-life threatening illness, most commonly occurs in older adults who previously have been infected with chickenpox. 

The California Democrat is the oldest U.S. senator and announced in mid-February that she will not seek a sixth term in office. 

In recent years she has scaled back her responsibilities, having stepped aside as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 and, most recently, decided not to take on the role as Senate president pro tempore. The position is usually given to the longest-serving senator in the majority party. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) holds that spot. 

Tags Dianne Feinstein John Fetterman

