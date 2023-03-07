Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters on Monday that he will vote for the GOP-led resolution blocking the District of Columbia’s criminal code update.

“I’m going to vote ‘yes,’ Schumer said. “It was a close question, but on balance I’m voting ‘yes.'”

The D.C. crime bill has received heavy criticism from Republicans and some Democrats for a number of provisions, including the lessening of penalties for violent crimes, such as robberies and carjackings.

Democratic support has risen substantially in recent days after President Biden revealed that he would not veto the resolution, opening the door to scores of other members of his party to do so.

Three vulnerable Democrats up for reelection in 2024 — Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Jon Tester (Mont.) and Sherrod Brown (Ohio) — have thrown their weight behind overturning the D.C. crime bill.

It remains to be seen who else in Senate Democratic leadership supports the resolution. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, indicated to reporters that he had made up his mind in one direction, but that a speech during Tuesday’s Senate Democratic lunch by Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on the subject has him rethinking his vote once again.

“I thought I had until lunch, so give me a little breathing space,” Durbin said, adding that Booker delivered “the most thorough analysis of the D.C. criminal code.”

“I just think he revealed a lot of facts about the criminal code reform that weren’t discussed publicly before and called attention to the fact that there are changes in sentencing which are tougher on an awful lot of crimes,” Durbin continued.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), a former member of leadership who now serves as Senate Pro Tempore, said on Friday she will vote for the resolution.

The vote is expected to take place on Wednesday.