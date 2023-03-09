trending:

Senate

GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 

by Alexander Bolton - 03/09/23 11:54 AM ET
Members of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (Ky.) leadership team say they haven’t spoken to him and don’t know the details of how seriously he was injured when he fell at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in D.C. Wednesday evening.  

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) confirmed that McConnell was attending a reception and dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC when he tripped and fell, requiring the 81-year-old leader to be hospitalized.  

“We just really don’t know much at this point,” Thune told reporters. 

Thune said he attended a pre-dinner reception for the Senate Leadership Fund but left before McConnell was injured.  

“Evidently this happened later in the evening, and I was at a different dinner by then,” he said.  

“We have very limited information on it. I’m sure we’ll get more,” he added.  

McConnell’s staff announced Wednesday only that McConnell had “tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner.” 

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), an adviser to McConnell’s leadership team, said he didn’t have a chance to speak with the leader, either.  

“I understand that he’s resting up, but I don’t have any details,” he said.  

