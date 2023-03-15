trending:

Senate

Murphy worried DeSantis and Trump’s ‘support for Putin’ part of ‘broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy’

by Jared Gans - 03/15/23 11:36 AM ET
Chris Murphy
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun violence, talks to reporters, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Senate bargainers reached agreement on a bipartisan gun violence bill yesterday, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicting Senate approval later this week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said he is worried that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Trump’s “support” for Russian President Vladimir Putin is tied to “broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy” on their part. 

Murphy said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday that people can have “good-faith objections” to U.S. support for Ukraine, but that DeSantis’s comments on the war do not appear to be in good faith. 

“I worry that DeSantis and Trump’s support for Putin and opposition to Ukraine is part in partial of a broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy and self-governance,” Murphy said. 

DeSantis has received criticism from members of both parties after Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed that DeSantis described the war as a “territorial dispute” in a questionnaire given to potential 2024 presidential candidate. 

DeSantis said additional U.S. involvement in Ukraine is not in the country’s national security interests. 

Trump has also repeatedly expressed doubts about continued U.S. support for Ukraine, arguing that it could lead to a third world war and that Ukraine and Russia should negotiate an end to the conflict.

The former president praised Putin as Russia was about to invade Ukraine last year, saying that Putin was a “genius” who was going to go into Ukraine as a “peacekeeper.”

Murphy said sending money to support Ukraine “makes a ton of sense” because not defending Ukraine could cause the “entire post-World War II order” to collapse and lead to Putin invading a member of NATO. He noted that Putin invading a member of NATO would directly involve U.S. troops, since the organization’s treaty dictates that an attack on one member nation is an attack on all member nations. 

“This is a frankly worthwhile and relatively small investment to protect U.S. security and global security in the long run,” Murphy said.

