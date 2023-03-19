Durbin has COVID, experiencing minor symptoms

Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in the past year.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms,” Durbin said on Twitter.

“I will quarantine consistent with CDC guidelines and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely,” the Senate majority whip added.

The senator also tested positive for the virus back in July 2022, just a week after President Biden contracted COVID-19.

Though the U.S. has largely left behind its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded more than 150,000 cases and 1,700 deaths from the virus last week. Just 16.4 percent of the population has gotten an updated booster jab, according to the latest data.