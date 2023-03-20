trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Hawley introducing legislation revoking China’s normal trade relations status

by Stephen Neukam - 03/20/23 3:10 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/20/23 3:10 PM ET
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber during votes on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is launching a legislative push to end the normalized trade relationship between the U.S. and China as tensions between the two countries flare.

The bill from Hawley, which his office said is set to be introduced on Tuesday, would revoke normalized trade relation status from China within two years. The bill was first reported by Politico.

Hawley’s legislation would allow the U.S. to subject Chinese imports to higher tariffs and allow the president to place even higher tax rates on select imports.

The normalized trade relationship between the two countries has existed since 2000. In that time China grew to be America’s leading trade partner, with nearly $560 billion in two-way trade between the two countries in 2020.

Former President Trump frequently called out the trade relationship with China, arguing the U.S. was getting taken advantage of and pointing to the U.S.’s trade deficit with China, which was more than $285 billion in 2020.

Many Republicans in Congress are now calling on the Biden administration to showcase strength against the Chinese government. The rupture between the U.S. and China was accentuated when a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew across the U.S. earlier this year.

The bill from Hawley also comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. The U.S. has warned Chinese leadership to not provide Russia with lethal aid in its war against Ukraine.

Tags China Josh Hawley Josh Hawley Normalized trade relations Xi Jinping

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  2. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  3. If Trump is charged, what happens next?
  4. DeSantis faces political minefield with possible Trump indictment
  5. The first indictment
  6. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  7. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  8. House Republicans seek testimony from Manhattan DA on Trump hush money probe
  9. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  10. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  11. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  12. Trump swipes at DeSantis over Florida governor’s response to potential ...
  13. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith rips Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 framing: ‘That’s ...
  14. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  15. Manchin calls Biden administration priorities ‘absolutely ...
  16. Five fights brewing in the crucial $1.4 trillion farm bill
  17. DeSantis slams Manhattan DA in first remarks on potential Trump indictment
  18. Starbucks CEO steps down early ahead of Senate testimony
Load more

Video

See all Video