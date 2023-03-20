trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senators blast Mexico’s ‘seizure’ of Alabama-based port facility

by Julia Mueller - 03/20/23 4:27 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/20/23 4:27 PM ET
Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.)
Greg Nash
Then-Sen.-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) takes a break during the Senate Republican leadership elections on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Alabama Republican Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville on Sunday blasted Mexico’s reported “seizure” of an Alabama-headquartered port facility on the Mexican coast.

Vulcan Materials, a U.S. construction firm based in Birmingham, alleges that armed Mexican forces have taken over the dock, Bloomberg reported. Britt’s office said the facility was still “under military occupation” as of late Sunday.

“This forcible seizure of private property is unlawful and unacceptable. It is shameful that this Mexican presidential administration would rather confiscate American assets than the fentanyl killing hundreds of Americans per day,” Britt said in a statement.

The Alabama senator called upon President Biden to take action as “the ramifications of this illicit seizure extend into the United States.”

“President Biden must raise this directly with President [Andrés Manuel] López Obrador and assure the American people that this will not be tolerated,” Britt said.

The White House told Bloomberg it’s aware of the reports.

Britt and Tuberville both shared security footage from Fox News that purportedly shows the Mexican forces taking over the Vulcan facility. Vulcan says the facility has been occupied by police and soliders since Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

“For more than 30 years, Vulcan Materials Company has operated a limestone quarry in Mexico that has created good jobs both in Mexico and in Alabama. Yet time and again, President López Obrador and the Mexican government have undermined Vulcan’s ability to operate in Mexico,” Tuberville said on Twitter.

He echoed Britt’s call for Biden to take action, calling the “seizure” the “latest example of the Mexican government exploiting President Biden’s weakness.”

Vulcan has long squabbled with López Obrador over its operations in the country, and the Mexican government shut down mining at the facility last May, according to Reuters.

“It should be clear that the rule of law is no longer assured for foreign companies in Mexico,” Vulcan said in a statement to The Associated Press. “This invasion, unsupported by legal warrants, violates Vulcan’s commercial and property rights.”

Britt on Sunday said the incident is “significantly hamstringing important American infrastructure, energy, and other construction projects that currently rely on Vulcan’s operations in Mexico for materials.”

Tags Alabama Biden Katie Britt Katie Britt Mexico Tommy Tuberville Tommy Tuberville Vulcan Materials

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Barricades unloaded near Manhattan criminal court ahead of possible Trump ...
  2. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  3. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  4. Senators blast Mexico’s ‘seizure’ of Alabama-based port facility
  5. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith rips Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 framing: ‘That’s ...
  6. If Trump is indicted, what happens next?
  7. House GOP turns knives on Manhattan DA over potential Trump arrest 
  8. Trump swipes at DeSantis over Florida governor’s response to potential ...
  9. Manchin calls Biden administration priorities ‘absolutely ...
  10. Trump cheers news of ‘most important witness’ in New York hush-money probe
  11. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  12. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  13. The first indictment
  14. Starbucks CEO steps down early ahead of Senate testimony
  15. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  16. McConnell’s absence leaves colleagues wondering about GOP’s future
  17. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  18. Ohio State student found dead amid spring break tragedies
Load more

Video

See all Video