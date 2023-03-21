trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’

by Julia Mueller - 03/21/23 9:56 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/21/23 9:56 AM ET
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) discusses the debt ceiling at a press conference in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Tuesday suggested that the Manhattan district attorney “should be put in jail” amid anticipation that former President Trump could be hit with an indictment today as prosecutors probe payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail,” Paul tweeted.

Trump over the weekend suggested he’d be arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged hush-money payments. He’s knocked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the district attorney’s office — and called on his supporters to protest, which sparked worries about how his base could respond. Barricades were seen being unloaded outside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday.

The district attorney’s office has declined to comment on Trump’s claims that the arrest could come as soon as this week.

Paul and other Trump supporters have put down the investigation and possible indictment as politically motivated.

“It just feels like a politically charged prosecution here,” Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence argued.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Monday echoed the sentiment, suggesting Bragg is pursuing the case for “political points.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is widely considered a top challenger for Trump if he enters the 2024 GOP presidential race, described the case as “some type of manufactured circus by some Soros D.A.”

CNN reported that Bragg assured his office over the weekend that threats and intimidation against the office and the rule of law in New York won’t be tolerated. The Hill has reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment on Paul’s tweet.

Tags Alvin Bragg Alvin Bragg Donald Trump hush money probe Manhattan Rand Paul Rand Paul Ron DeSantis Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump throws GOP retreat off course
  3. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  4. Looming Trump arrest puts GOP lawmakers in uncomfortable spot
  5. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  6. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  7. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  8. Tranq making ‘deadliest drug threat’ in US ‘even deadlier,’ DEA warns
  9. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  10. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  11. Judge: California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second ...
  12. Graham, Franken bet $20 on Trump vs. Biden 2024
  13. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
  14. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  15. ‘Abbott Elementary’ goes all-in against charter schools 
  16. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  17. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
  18. Senators blast Mexico’s ‘seizure’ of Alabama-based port facility
Load more

Video

See all Video