trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Rand Paul claims people who write off lab leak theory of COVID origins are ‘self-interested’ 

by Stephen Neukam - 03/21/23 6:03 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/21/23 6:03 PM ET
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to discuss the National Defense Authorization Act and calling on a short term continuing resolution to fund the government until the House is under Republican control.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted people who are opposed to the “lab leak” theory on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic as “self-interested,” continuing a line of accusations that has long been pushed back against by health officials.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Paul targeted Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), saying he had approved funding to a lab in Wuhan that was conducting tests on the virus that made it more pathogenic or transmittable, a claim that Fauci has stoutly denied.

“The people saying it didn’t come from a lab are self interested,” Paul said. “Tony Fauci approved and gave the money to the lab in Wuhan, so by approving that, he has and shares some culpability in the origins of this virus.”

Republicans have pounced on the theory long held in conservative circles that the pandemic was started by a leak from a lab in China after an Energy Department report released last month concluded with “low confidence” a laboratory leak was the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It is not the first time that Paul has pointed to Fauci for allegedly funding the lab where a supposed lab leak would have come from. At a 2021 Senate hearing, Paul confronted Fauci with the same theory, to which Fauci said Paul was “entirely and completely incorrect.”

“Sen. Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely and completely incorrect,” Fauci said at the 2021 hearing. “The NIH has not ever, and does not now, fund ‘gain of function research’ in the Wuhan Institute.”

The “gain of function research” that Fauci referenced is the type of research that intentionally makes a virus more pathogenic or transmittable in order to study it. While the Energy Department report tepidly concluded that the virus was leaked from a lab, with the FBI also coming to a similar conclusion, neither of them concluded that the virus was created or manipulated in any lab it may have been leaked from. 

Paul’s offensive against Fauci also comes as President Biden this week signed a bill that will declassify information related to the origins of the pandemic, saying he will share as much of the information as possible after screening against the “disclosure of information that would harm national security.”

Tags Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci Coronavirus pandemic COVID pandemic origings Federal Bureau of Investigation lab leak theory National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Rand Paul Rand Paul U.S. Department of Energy Wuhan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  3. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  4. NY DA Alvin Bragg could eye various charges in Trump prosecution
  5. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  6. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
  7. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  8. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  9. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  10. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  11. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  12. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  13. Oklahoma Supreme Court finds ‘limited right’ to abortion in state ...
  14. McCarthy brushes off Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels as ‘personal money’
  15. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  16. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  17. Trump throws GOP retreat off course
  18. Why Putin is casting the Ukraine war as a fight for Russia’s survival
Load more

Video

See all Video