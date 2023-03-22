trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

GOP senators: Bipartisan legislation can prevent another derailment like one in East Palestine

by Julia Shapero - 03/22/23 9:54 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/22/23 9:54 AM ET
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
FILE – This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.

A group of Republican senators called on their colleagues on Wednesday to support bipartisan rail safety legislation aimed at preventing train derailments like the one in East Palestine, Ohio, last month.

“The U.S. government must provide the American people with the security of knowing that what happened to East Palestine will not happen again,” Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said in an op-ed published by Fox News.

The three Republican senators introduced the Railway Safety Act alongside Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Bob Casey (Pa.) and John Fetterman (Pa.) earlier this month, after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

The bill calls for increased safety requirements on trains carrying hazardous materials, as well as more frequent inspections and higher fines for safety violations.

“The path forward for this bill is clear,” the group added in the op-ed. “The Senate majority leader and the president have pledged to do what it takes to make it law, and a bipartisan group from the Ohio delegation has introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives.”

They appeared to take particular aim at their fellow Republicans, who have pushed back on the legislation.

“This legislation should be of special interest to our Republican colleagues,” the group wrote. “America’s railroads run through their rural districts and red communities. When derailments occur, it is predominantly Republican voters—their voters—who bear the brunt and who rush to put out the fires.”

The op-ed was published ahead of the Senate Commerce Committee’s hearing about rail safety on Wednesday, in which lawmakers are set to question the CEOs of Norfolk Southern and the Association of American Railroads.

Tags East Palestine East Palestine train derailment J.D. Vance Josh Hawley Marco Rubio Railway Safety Act of 2023 Senate Commerce Sherrod Brown

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  3. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  4. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  5. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  6. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  7. Biden designates new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
  8. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  9. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
  10. Former aide says Trump has ‘learned nothing’ from Jan. 6
  11. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  12. Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case
  13. DeSantis steps up his Trump counter-punches
  14. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  15. DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot ...
  16. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  17. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  18. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video