trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

McConnell finished with inpatient therapy, will work from home 

by Alexander Bolton - 03/25/23 6:04 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 03/25/23 6:04 PM ET
FILE – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced on Saturday that he is finished with inpatient therapy after suffering a concussion on March 8 and will work from home for the next few days.  

That means the GOP leader won’t return to the Capitol in person until after the upcoming two-week recess over the Easter and Passover holidays. The Senate is set to resume session the week of April 17.  

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home,” McConnell said in a statement released Saturday afternoon.  

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home,” he continued. “I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

A McConnell aide confirmed that the leader won’t return to the Capitol before April. 

“Given the proximity to the upcoming State Work Period, the Leader is working from home this week. He will consult with his physical therapists on a return date to the Senate, so I’m not going to speculate,” the aide said.  

“We will be sure to let everyone know when we have an update on a return date,” the source said.  

McConnell, who is 81, suffered a concussion and a fractured rib when he tripped and fell at a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in downtown Washington.  

He was discharged from the hospital to an inpatient rehabilitation facility.  

The Kentucky Republican has checked in with colleagues and last week spoke to members of his leadership team, including Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.), Senate GOP Conference Chairman John Barrasso (Wyo.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). 

Republican senators say they have continued to coordinate with McConnell’s office during his absence.  

Tags concussion John Barrasso John Cornyn John Thune Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell Senate senate republicans

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  2. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  3. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  4. House Republicans rebuke Bragg’s ‘unavailing’ refusal to provide ...
  5. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  6. Squeezed by investigations, Trump escalates violent rhetoric
  7. Politics are increasingly a dating dealbreaker — especially for women 
  8. Alvin Bragg may have been asked to delay Trump charges: John Dean
  9. Greene, Democrats offer tale-of-two-jails after visit with Jan. 6 defendants
  10. House Republicans pass Parents Bill of Rights
  11. Why 5 House Republicans voted against the GOP’s Parents Bill of Rights
  12. Idaho governor signs legislation allowing execution by firing squad
  13. Oliver Stone is half right regarding nuclear energy and climate change
  14. Could Trump win by losing? Sometimes ‘nothing’ is ‘a real cool hand’
  15. China raids US firm in Beijing, detains five staff members
  16. Trump warns of ‘potential death and destruction’ if he’s indicted
  17. Michigan becomes first state in decades to repeal ‘right-to-work’ law ...
  18. Five reasons to dread the 2024 presidential election
Load more

Video

See all Video