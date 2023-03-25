McConnell finished with inpatient therapy, will work from home 

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced on Saturday that he is finished with inpatient therapy after suffering a concussion on March 8 and will work from home for the next few days.

That means the GOP leader won’t return to the Capitol in person until after the upcoming two-week recess over the Easter and Passover holidays. The Senate is set to resume session the week of April 17.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home,” McConnell said in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home,” he continued. “I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

A McConnell aide confirmed that the leader won’t return to the Capitol before April.

“Given the proximity to the upcoming State Work Period, the Leader is working from home this week. He will consult with his physical therapists on a return date to the Senate, so I’m not going to speculate,” the aide said.

“We will be sure to let everyone know when we have an update on a return date,” the source said.

McConnell, who is 81, suffered a concussion and a fractured rib when he tripped and fell at a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in downtown Washington.

He was discharged from the hospital to an inpatient rehabilitation facility.

The Kentucky Republican has checked in with colleagues and last week spoke to members of his leadership team, including Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.), Senate GOP Conference Chairman John Barrasso (Wyo.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Republican senators say they have continued to coordinate with McConnell’s office during his absence.