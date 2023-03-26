trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’

by Stephen Neukam - 03/26/23 4:26 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/26/23 4:26 PM ET
Jon Stewart
Greg Nash
Jon Stewart is remotely interviewed by CNN outside the Capitol on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 as a group of Veterans and advocates continue to stay outside the Senate until the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act is passed.

Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart joked that the U.S. Senate is like “an assisted living facility,” reflecting on his time spent on Capitol Hill fighting for benefits for veterans, first responders and their families.

“Our country is held together by hundreds of really talented legislative aids,” Stewart said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.” “Their bosses, many times, are wind up dolls… if you go down there, especially the Senate, is like an assisted living facility.”

Stewart, whose run on “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central in the 2000s established him as a leading political satirists, has been in close proximity in recent years with some of those lawmakers.

He helped advocate for the passage of a bill that extended health benefits for veterans that were exposed to toxic burn pits during their service time. President Biden signed the bill into law last summer.

Stewart praised legislative aids and grassroots organizers are who affect change in the U.S., but argued they are stymied many times by lobbyists and influential interest groups.

“It’s held together by these legislative aids that are relentlessly trying to do the right thing and by the thousands of grassroots activists that are trying to get access,” Stewart said. “And they’re blocked by a moat of lobbyists and monied interests.”

Stewart’s joke about the age of some Senators follows Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Az.) blasting the chamber as a place where “old dudes are eating Jell-O” at a reception with Republican lobbyists in Washington this year, according to Politico.

“Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are,” Sinema said of Senate Democrats’s weekly lunches. “I don’t really need to be there for that. That’s an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back.”

Stewart, who now hosts a show called “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+, said that even though some of the aids in the legislative process are people he disagrees with, he can still work with them because they are “honest brokers.”

“If you can find honest brokers down there, you can work with them,” Stewart said. “What I’m saying is that forcefield around it is made up of not honest brokers.”

Tags Fareed Zakaria Jon Stewart Jon Stewart

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  2. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  3. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  4. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  5. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  6. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  7. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  8. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  9. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  10. Jon Stewart says Senate is ‘like an assisted-living facility’
  11. Trump opens campaign rally with song featuring Jan. 6 defendants
  12. Attorney says Trump ‘assumed’ he would be arrested: ‘He was reacting ...
  13. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  14. Chris Christie says DeSantis not engaging Trump attacks is ‘bad strategy’
  15. Warner says DOJ keeping Biden classified documents from Congress ‘does not ...
  16. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  17. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  18. Ukraine calls for emergency UN meeting to counter Russia’s ‘nuclear ...
Load more

Video

See all Video