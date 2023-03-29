trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

GOP senator on gun control: Congress has gone ‘about as far as we’re going to’

by Julia Shapero - 03/29/23 12:00 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/29/23 12:00 PM ET

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said on Wednesday that he believes lawmakers have gone “about as far as we’re going to” on gun control legislation following a shooting at a Nashville elementary school this week.

“There isn’t anybody here that, if they could find the right approach, wouldn’t try to do something because they feel that pain,” Rounds told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “And yet, when we start talking about bans or challenging on the Second Amendment, I think the things that have already been done have gone about as far as we’re going to with gun control.”

Instead, Rounds suggested that Congress reallocate $500 million in funds that had been intended to put solar panels on schools toward increasing school security and making school buildings “more difficult to get in to.”

He pointed to reports that the shooter at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tenn., was scouting a second target but gave up after determining it had “too much security.”

The 28-year-old shooter, a former student at the school, killed three staff members and three 9-year-old students on Monday before being killed by police.

Rounds is not alone among his Republican colleagues in suggesting that there is little Congress can do on the issue. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said on Tuesday that he doesn’t see “any real role” for Congress to play in reducing gun violence. 

“It’s a horrible, horrible situation,” Burchett told reporters. “And we’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are gonna be criminals.”

President Biden has expressed frustration with Congress’ lack of action on guns after Monday’s shooting, slamming Republicans for the holdup and pushing for a ban on assault rifles.

“The Congress has to act. The majority of the American people think having assault weapons is bizarre, it’s a crazy idea. They’re against that,” Biden said. “I can’t do anything except plead with Congress to act reasonably.”

Tags Covenant School Gun control Mike Rounds Mike Rounds Nashville shooting Tim Burchett Tim Burchett

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  2. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  3. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  4. Trump praises Manhattan grand jury a week after predicted arrest
  5. Zelensky invites China’s Xi to visit Ukraine
  6. The Hill’s Disability Summit
  7. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  8. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  9. Tennessee governor says friends killed at Nashville school, but ‘not a time ...
  10. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  11. McCarthy tries to drag Biden to negotiating table on debt limit
  12. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  13. Texas Republican threatens to vote ‘no’ on debt ceiling if GOP brings up ...
  14. Senate votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations
  15. House Democrat responds to GOP lawmaker’s comments on school shooting: ‘It ...
  16. Manhattan grand jury not scheduled to meet in Trump case until late April
  17. Chris Christie: ‘I just can’t’ back Trump for president again
  18. North Carolina legislature overrides veto and repeals permit requirement for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video