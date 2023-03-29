Rand Paul staffer who was stabbed multiple times expected to make ‘full recovery’

The member of Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) office who was stabbed multiple times over the weekend is expected to make a “full recovery,” his parents said in a statement to multiple outlets Wednesday.

His parents said their son — Phillip Todd — is in “stable condition” and will make a “full recovery,” ABC News reported. Todd was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday after the attack suspect, Glynn Neal, stabbed him multiple times in Washington, D.C.

“He was randomly and brutally attacked by a person armed with a knife, who, according to the police report, attempted to kill him. The intervention of our son’s friend helped prevent the wounds from being fatal,” Todd’s parents said in the statement.

“Most of all, we are impressed with the love and support of Phillip’s many friends, the Antioch Church, Washington D.C., his current and former colleagues, and even those Phillip doesn’t know personally,” they added.

Neal was arrested Monday with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife), according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) press release.

Paul confirmed in a statement Monday that his staffer was attacked.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions,” Paul said.

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested,” Paul continued. “At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”