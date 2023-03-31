trending:

Senate

Graham calls for Fox News viewers to donate to Trump: ‘They’re trying to bleed him dry’

by Jared Gans - 03/31/23 7:59 AM ET
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of former President Trump, on Thursday called on Fox News viewers to donate to Trump following the indictment issued him saying that political opponents are “trying to bleed him dry.”

Graham said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday that conservatives should be sure to vote for Trump and donate money to him amid his legal battles. 

“But you need to help this man, Donald J. Trump. They’re trying to drain him dry. He spent more money on lawyers than most people spend on campaigns. They’re trying to bleed him dry,” he said. 

Graham said the indictment that the Manhattan grand jury issued against Trump related to the case investigating a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels is “going to destroy America.” 

The indictment remains sealed, but the grand jury has been investigating the $130,000 payment that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump. 

Cohen has said he made the payment at Trump’s direction, and Trump reimbursed him. Trump has admitted to reimbursing Cohen but said the money was separate from his campaign funds and denied having an affair with Daniels. 

Graham called the case against Trump “legal voodoo” and “political persecution.” 

“Those who are listening tonight, if you believe that Donald Trump is being treated poorly and wrongly, stand up and help the man. Pray for our country. Pray for him,” Graham said. “Go to DonaldJTrump.com and give money so he can defend himself.” 

He said the indictment will open a “Pandora’s box” that will be a danger to the future of the presidency. 

Trump has also slammed the indictment as politically motivated and said the case will “backfire massively” on President Biden. 

Trump’s 2024 campaign began fundraising off the news of the indictment shortly after it was approved.

