GOP senator endorses Trump ahead of NY arraignment

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced she is endorsing former President Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, offering a show of support for the former president ahead of his arraignment in Manhattan on charges from a hush money case.

In a statement released late Monday on the eve of Trump’s court appearance, the Mississippi Republican panned Trump’s indictment related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 as a “political stunt” by a George Soros-funded prosecutor that has “nothing to do with justice.”

She predicted the charges will “backfire” on Democrats before going on to laud a number of policies enacted and pursued during Trump’s presidency, including on immigration, taxes, the economy and the confirmation of right-leaning judges.

“I support a return to those policies and to President Trump’s effective leadership. Further, President Trump has been attentive to the needs of Mississippi, he has made multiple trips here along with members of his Administration, and Mississippians can count on him to continue to focus on our priorities,” Hyde-Smith said.

“Therefore, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump for another term in the White House and will be working to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024,” she added

Hyde-Smith’s show of support gives Trump a sixth endorsement from the Senate. The ex-president has already won the backing of Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

The Mississippi senator is up for reelection in 2026. Then-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) appointed her to the seat in May 2018 to replace the longtime Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.). She won the 2018 special election and won her first full term in 2020.