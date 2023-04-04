trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

GOP senator endorses Trump ahead of NY arraignment

by Al Weaver - 04/04/23 11:35 AM ET
by Al Weaver - 04/04/23 11:35 AM ET
Greg Nash, The Hill / AP

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced she is endorsing former President Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, offering a show of support for the former president ahead of his arraignment in Manhattan on charges from a hush money case.

In a statement released late Monday on the eve of Trump’s court appearance, the Mississippi Republican panned Trump’s indictment related to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 as a “political stunt” by a George Soros-funded prosecutor that has “nothing to do with justice.”

She predicted the charges will “backfire” on Democrats before going on to laud a number of policies enacted and pursued during Trump’s presidency, including on immigration, taxes, the economy and the confirmation of right-leaning judges.

“I support a return to those policies and to President Trump’s effective leadership. Further, President Trump has been attentive to the needs of Mississippi, he has made multiple trips here along with members of his Administration, and Mississippians can count on him to continue to focus on our priorities,” Hyde-Smith said. 

“Therefore, I am endorsing Donald J. Trump for another term in the White House and will be working to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024,” she added 

Hyde-Smith’s show of support gives Trump a sixth endorsement from the Senate. The ex-president has already won the backing of Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio). 

The Mississippi senator is up for reelection in 2026. Then-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) appointed her to the seat in May 2018 to replace the longtime Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.). She won the 2018 special election and won her first full term in 2020. 

Tags arraignment Cindy Hyde-Smith Cindy Hyde-Smith Donald Trump Donald Trump Stormy Daniels

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump backers rally outside Manhattan courthouse ahead of arraignment: Live ...
  2. Trump lashes out on eve of arraignment, calls for Bragg to ‘indict himself’ ...
  3. GOP warns Trump charges will lead to more political prosecutions 
  4. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report — What is Trump’s alleged crime?
  6. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  7. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  8. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  9. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  10. Santos appears outside Manhattan court ahead of Trump arraignment
  11. Nikki Fried among dozen arrested while protesting Florida abortion ban
  12. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  13. House GOP ratchets up focus on tougher work requirements
  14. GOP senator endorses Trump ahead of NY arraignment
  15. Trump’s attorney says ‘there will be no guilty plea’
  16. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  17. 13 questions and answers on Trump’s indictment
  18. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
Load more

Video

See all Video